4th week in Berlin - sunny but still super cold by zardz
Photo 2194

4th week in Berlin - sunny but still super cold

The weather looked really nice and I decided to go for a walk to Warschauer Strasse, a street I really like :D I listened to HP7 audio book and returned home soon because it was quite cold
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

