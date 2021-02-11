Previous
Next
4th week in Berlin - misija papiga by zardz
Photo 2195

4th week in Berlin - misija papiga

Trains kept getting cancelled and I decided to take the "slow" evening train to Munich and catch a bus at 3am to make sure the pust parrot came home before saturday XD

Train to Mue was really nice, even though someone was sitting on my seat -.-
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
601% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise