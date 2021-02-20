Previous
Next
quizzing with Berlin by zardz
Photo 2204

quizzing with Berlin

There was a special nerd themed quiz and we were quite successful xD was fun
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise