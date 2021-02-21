Previous
the cake project, sasukeee by zardz
the cake project, sasukeee

Naruto themed cake for E's bday xd it was an ambitious project but it turned out okay (it looked horrible half way through) and it was tasteful as well :D my first time baking cake
The green door to the ninja village was one of my favourite details~
zardz

