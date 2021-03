a step back in action

I got a message from my ex-boss asking me if I wanted to work on OK this season and since my project is coming to an end this month and I don't have any alternatives in these lame corona times I said yes. We met in flfl for a meeting together with my ex-coworker that came back to the restaurant a few months earlier. I should start working next week but we'll see if it will go through. Still in doubts!