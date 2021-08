Metaldays \m/ festival

After a whole adventure of travelling from LJ to Soča valley, we left our stuff in our appartment in the Kanal town (which is one of the cuuutest towns I've ever seen 3>) ane went to the festival by car, planning to sleep in it if B. was to tired to drive back (it sadly never happened and we went back to the apartment in the night). We spent a few hours drinking, eating, walking around, trying to swim in the cold Soča and listening to music :D