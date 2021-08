Metaldays \m/ afterwards

The festival was already over and we spent the day in Kanal and Nova Gorica. We wanted to see the border with italian Gorizia, which is just 15min away by foot from the town centre, and when we got there there was no border or corona restrictions and we just went for a walk to Italy :D this felt sooo amazing. It started to rain heavily so we went for dinner there also but it was already dark when we finished and we didn't get to see the Gorizia city centre - must return for that!