Previous
Next
a few days in Prekmurje, 3 by zardz
Photo 2403

a few days in Prekmurje, 3

cycling! Probably my favourite thing we did, even though it was quite exhausting.
This was my first time taking photos while driving a bike xD
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Eva
zgledam kt da grem v napad haha
September 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise