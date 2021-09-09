Previous
a few days in Prekmurje, 4 by zardz
a few days in Prekmurje, 4

Finishing our trip in Murska sobota :D it's a cute town where we went to the town museum and I really enjoyed the old official announcements in their dialect~
9th September 2021

zardz

