goodbye poker night by zardz
Photo 2557

goodbye poker night

We hanged out in E's honors and played some poker (I almost won this time!) and charades in the basement \o/ it was a weird party again but at least we ate well hehe
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

zardz

~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
