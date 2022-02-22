Sign up
Photo 2570
02 roller scating bday party
We spent the day around the city and went roller scating in the afternoon :D it was really scary at first but I think we all got used to it by the end a bit~ we ended the day in an israeli restaurant with the best babaghanough
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
