05 day two by zardz
Photo 2573

05 day two

Walking through the city centre to see it in daylight, riding the wheel and later taking a train to Gdynia to see the beach :D in the evening we visited a pub that had thematic cocktails and tried 9 different ones themed fairytailes 3>
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

zardz

