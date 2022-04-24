Previous
bye bye jansa by zardz
Photo 2631

bye bye jansa

Went voting to the new school and then tried to infiltrate voters at the old - our old - school but sadly the voting was happening in prizidek and we couldn't enter the main building.
At least we kinda won the elections, yay.
