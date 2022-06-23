Previous
dežurna by zardz
Photo 2691

dežurna

My bosses are on holiday and I had to have the work phone with me for two days in case anyone needed the reception. There was only one call - a Bulgarian saying 'I'm coming to stay at your hotel!' and me replying 'but we're full' \o/
zardz

