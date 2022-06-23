Sign up
Photo 2691
dežurna
My bosses are on holiday and I had to have the work phone with me for two days in case anyone needed the reception. There was only one call - a Bulgarian saying 'I'm coming to stay at your hotel!' and me replying 'but we're full' \o/
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
0
0
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
