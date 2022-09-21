Previous
baltic states here we come~ by zardz
baltic states here we come~

We had to be in Mue on the 29th for a concert and decided to travel around a bit before that. The best flying connections were with Lithuania and Latvia so here we are in Vilnius :D
21st September 2022

zardz

