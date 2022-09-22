Sign up
Photo 2782
Vilnius
Walked around a lot, seeing all the tourist attractions, eating vegetarian and experiencing the rotating restaurant on the top of the TV tower :D that was my favourite thing in Vilnius
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
0
0
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
2794
photos
3
followers
2
following
765% complete
View this month »
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
2794
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
22nd September 2022 11:47am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
