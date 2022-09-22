Previous
Vilnius by zardz
Vilnius

Walked around a lot, seeing all the tourist attractions, eating vegetarian and experiencing the rotating restaurant on the top of the TV tower :D that was my favourite thing in Vilnius
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

zardz

