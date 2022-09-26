Previous
to the natural parks by zardz
Photo 2786

to the natural parks

We went to a small town close to Riga to see some nature and walk around endlessly xD, finishing at Jurmala beach to see the Baltic sea~
26th September 2022

zardz

