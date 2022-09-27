Sign up
Photo 2787
ww2 memorial
We had to take a bus, cross a fast lane and walk for half an hour to get to this amazing memorial; it was really peaceful and grand and I hope it doesn't get deserted in future
The walk back to a train station was fun
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
