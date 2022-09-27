Previous
ww2 memorial
ww2 memorial

We had to take a bus, cross a fast lane and walk for half an hour to get to this amazing memorial; it was really peaceful and grand and I hope it doesn't get deserted in future

The walk back to a train station was fun
