Previous
Next
off to Vienna by zardz
Photo 2788

off to Vienna

We flew from Riga to Vienna where we took a train to Mue. We stayed in bed for the most of our time in Vienna, watching hbo, but we both needed it and were staying in a cool reception-less hostel that required a qr code to open the closed doors xd
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
765% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise