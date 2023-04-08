Previous
Berlin for a week - 6 - by zardz
Berlin for a week - 6 -

Their usual breakfast place was closed during holidays so we found another cool oldtime cafe on Karl Marx Allee~
We went for a walk later and spent the evening on an easter european comedy show and in an anti-russian no russian vodka bar
zardz

