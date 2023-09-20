Previous
balcony finally looking decent by zardz
Photo 3133

balcony finally looking decent

We bought this shelf in Ikea and just put everything that was on the floor on it and now it looks like it is meant to be this way hehe
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

zardz

Eva
lepoo :D
September 27th, 2023  
Eva
sam še lučke
September 27th, 2023  
