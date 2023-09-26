Previous
afternoon raclette✨ by zardz
Photo 3139

afternoon raclette✨

I had to prepare it on top of my poor puzzle °°
Raclette for 2 people is funny, you finish it really fast and it's like okay that's it goodbye
zardz

