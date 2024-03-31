Previous
Bloke again by zardz
Photo 3319

Bloke again

We're becoming real pros at living in the wild \o/ sadly the weather was rainy and our go-to restaurant in Cerknica was closed due to Easter but we had enough bread and hommos with us to survive xD

It was also the first time we went there on a highway \o/ a bit scary because of the rain but I can now almost call myself a 100% driver
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

zardz

