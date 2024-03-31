Sign up
Photo 3319
Bloke again
We're becoming real pros at living in the wild \o/ sadly the weather was rainy and our go-to restaurant in Cerknica was closed due to Easter but we had enough bread and hommos with us to survive xD
It was also the first time we went there on a highway \o/ a bit scary because of the rain but I can now almost call myself a 100% driver
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
31st March 2024 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
