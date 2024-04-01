Sign up
Photo 3320
Bloke again, day 2
It wasn't cold enough to start the oven so I tried to boil some water for coffee outside in the fire - I only partly succeeded
In the evening we played Exit LOTR edition and watched LOTR afterwards xD first time making it to movie no. 2
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
