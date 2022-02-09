Sign up
Photo 2275
Neon......
.........continuing with my ice cube series.
Apologies for more of the same, but I did get quite intrigued by the light, refractions and reflections
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
1
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Tags
reflections
,
brightness
,
refractions
,
upped
,
acrylic-ice-cubes
Mags
ace
Love the colors and shapes!
February 9th, 2022
