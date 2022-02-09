Previous
Neon...... by ziggy77
Photo 2275

Neon......

.........continuing with my ice cube series.

Apologies for more of the same, but I did get quite intrigued by the light, refractions and reflections

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
9th February 2022

Mags ace
Love the colors and shapes!
February 9th, 2022  
