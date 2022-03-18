Previous
Next
Meandering....... by ziggy77
Photo 2310

Meandering.......

Have a lovely weekend.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
632% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shapes and tones.
March 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise