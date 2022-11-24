Previous
Ivy Berries and raindrops........ by ziggy77
Photo 2434

Ivy Berries and raindrops........

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful colour tones , berries and water droplets . A horribly wet day here too!
November 24th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~
@beryl yeah! Seems never ending
November 24th, 2022  
wendy frost
Great close and details and with lovely tones of green.
November 24th, 2022  
Harry J Benson
Lovely low key closeup
November 24th, 2022  
