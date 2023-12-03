Sign up
Photo 2646
Photo 2646
Nuthatch..........
Nuthatch hiding in the branches
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sq. crop only.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
4
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4458
photos
286
followers
166
following
2641
2642
1132
2643
2644
2645
2646
1133
Views
10
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
3rd December 2023 11:01am
nuthatch
,
sq.crop-only
Maxine Lathbury
Lovely. Smashing little bird to see
December 4th, 2023
Dave
ace
Nice close-up!
December 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
He sure is doing his best to hide from you, well spotted and captured.
December 4th, 2023
Olwynne
He's camera shy. Lovely to capture him
December 4th, 2023
