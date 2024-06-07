Sign up
Photo 2784
Cast aside~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
3
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Tags
daisy
,
sooc
,
floating
,
african
,
senetti
winghong_ho
Lovely capture.
June 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful
June 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautifully composed, Jo!
June 10th, 2024
