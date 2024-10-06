Sign up
Previous
Photo 2874
African daisy~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
3
5
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
Tags
sooc
,
african-daisy
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up shot.
October 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Nicely done!
October 6th, 2024
Barb
ace
So lovely!
October 6th, 2024
