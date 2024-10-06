Previous
African daisy~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2874

African daisy~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
787% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
October 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Nicely done!
October 6th, 2024  
Barb ace
So lovely!
October 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise