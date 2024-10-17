Sign up
Previous
Photo 2876
Flower ~~~~~~
The original of my post 14/10/2024.
Still under the weather, just started antibiotics so hopefully they will kick in soon.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
3
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4733
photos
287
followers
185
following
787% complete
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
sooc
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh wow
October 17th, 2024
Barb
ace
So.pretty! Hope you feel better soon, Jo!❤️
October 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Sweet!
October 17th, 2024
