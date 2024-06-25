Sign up
Previous
Photo 2792
Senetti flowers~~~~~
In Camera double exposure. sooc
Having fun practising in-camera-dble exposures, quite a learning curve.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
8
4
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Lou Ann
ace
It looks like you have sure mastered this camera setting! This is lovely.
June 25th, 2024
Babs
ace
So pretty it looks quite dreamy
June 25th, 2024
Barb
ace
Marvelous result, Jo! I know nothing about achieving double exposures. So, I am extremely impressed! This is very lovely!
June 25th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very romantic
June 25th, 2024
winghong_ho
Great image if viewed on black.
June 25th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Excellent double exposure in camera. Not easy to accomplish.
June 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, love the dreamy tones.
June 25th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 25th, 2024
