Senetti flowers~~~~~ by ziggy77
Senetti flowers~~~~~

In Camera double exposure. sooc

Having fun practising in-camera-dble exposures, quite a learning curve.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Lou Ann ace
It looks like you have sure mastered this camera setting! This is lovely.
June 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
So pretty it looks quite dreamy
June 25th, 2024  
Barb ace
Marvelous result, Jo! I know nothing about achieving double exposures. So, I am extremely impressed! This is very lovely!
June 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very romantic
June 25th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great image if viewed on black.
June 25th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Excellent double exposure in camera. Not easy to accomplish.
June 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
They are gorgeous, love the dreamy tones.
June 25th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 25th, 2024  
