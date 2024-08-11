Previous
African daisy~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2824

African daisy~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
773% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful as always. =)
August 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and dof.
August 11th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Great capture with the lovely flower.
August 11th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
August 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous flower
August 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise