Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2829
African daisy n Bud~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4683
photos
289
followers
178
following
775% complete
View this month »
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
Latest from all albums
2825
2826
1164
1165
2827
1166
2828
2829
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
african-daisy
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! fav
August 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely capture and composition with the bud behind it.
August 15th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Gorgeous!
August 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close