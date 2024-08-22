Sign up
Photo 2836
Daisy Daisy ♪♪♪♪♪
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4691
photos
289
followers
179
following
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
22nd August 2024 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
daisies
,
sooc
Michelle
Beautiful delicate capture - my 2 year old Grandson sinks Daisy Daisy all the way through, I always come home with the tune stuck in my head!
August 22nd, 2024
Diana
Wonderful capture ant soft tones.
August 22nd, 2024
Neil
Beautiful, by the way I’m humming the tune!
August 22nd, 2024
