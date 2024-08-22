Previous
Daisy Daisy ♪♪♪♪♪ by ziggy77
Photo 2836

Daisy Daisy ♪♪♪♪♪


Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
776% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Beautiful delicate capture - my 2 year old Grandson sinks Daisy Daisy all the way through, I always come home with the tune stuck in my head!
August 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture ant soft tones.
August 22nd, 2024  
Neil ace
Beautiful, by the way I’m humming the tune!
August 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise