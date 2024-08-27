Previous
Daisies and bokeh~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 2840

Daisies and bokeh~~~~~

27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
778% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and bokeh, so lovely from the back too.
August 27th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
August 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
August 27th, 2024  
Karen ace
So pretty! You have a magic touch with florals and the camera!
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise