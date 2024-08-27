Sign up
Previous
Photo 2840
Daisies and bokeh~~~~~
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
4
5
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4697
photos
290
followers
182
following
Tags
bokeh
,
garden
,
daisies
,
sooc
,
african-daisies
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and bokeh, so lovely from the back too.
August 27th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
August 27th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
August 27th, 2024
Karen
ace
So pretty! You have a magic touch with florals and the camera!
August 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
