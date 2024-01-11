Previous
Next
Dog in bed by zilli
11 / 365

Dog in bed

"How do you dream?
What do you adore?
Why should your black silk ears
feel like happiness?"
- Dog in Bed, Joyce Sidman, 2003
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Zilli

@zilli
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise