Previous
Next
Japan's love affair with dogs by zilli
12 / 365

Japan's love affair with dogs

Japanese prefer small dog breeds such as chihuahuas, miniature dachshunds, and toy poodles, although one of the most popular dog breeds is the Shiba Inu. ― Wikipedia
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Zilli

@zilli
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise