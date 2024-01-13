Sign up
13 / 365
Focusing on what's important here and now
"The ability to be in the present moment is a major component of mental wellness." ~Abraham Maslow
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
0
0
Zilli
27
4
10
0
2024
Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS
23rd January 2024 2:03pm
dog
pet
