Waterfalls by zilli
Waterfalls

"For all they said,
I could not see the waterfall
Until I came and saw the water falling,
Its lace legs and its womanly arms sheeting down,

while something howled like thunder,
Over the rocks,..." - The Waterfall, Mary Oliver, 1991
Zilli

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Stunning view and capture!
January 26th, 2024  
