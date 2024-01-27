Sign up
Waterfalls
"For all they said,
I could not see the waterfall
Until I came and saw the water falling,
Its lace legs and its womanly arms sheeting down,
while something howled like thunder,
Over the rocks,..." - The Waterfall, Mary Oliver, 1991
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Stunning view and capture!
January 26th, 2024
