Previous
Morning haze by zilli
23 / 365

Morning haze

Morning haze;
as in a painting of a dream,
men go their ways.
Haiku by Yosa Buson (translated by H. G. Henderson)
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Zilli

@zilli
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise