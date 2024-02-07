Leonard Cohen, epic and enigmatic songwriter

Leonard Cohen was a Canadian singer-songwriter, poet, and novelist.



"Epic and Enigmatic Songwriter"

Over a musical career that spanned nearly five decades, Mr. Cohen wrote songs that addressed—in spare language that could be both oblique and telling—themes of love and faith, despair and exaltation, solitude and connection, war and politics.



It's inevitable that Mr. Cohen will be remembered above all for his lyrics. They are terse and acrobatic, scriptural and bawdy, vividly descriptive and enduringly ambiguous, never far from either a riddle or a punch line.

The New York Times: Obituary, Nov. 10, 2016, and "An Appraisal", Nov. 11, 2016 ~ Leonard Cohen, Wikipedia



Quotes from his songs:



“There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.”



“Act the way you’d like to be and soon you’ll be the way you act.”



“The older I get, the surer I am that I’m not running the show.”



“This world is full of conflicts and full of things that cannot be reconciled. But there are moments when we can… reconcile and embrace the whole mess, and that’s what I mean by ‘Hallelujah'". (Note: Hallelujah is one of Cohen's best known composition.)