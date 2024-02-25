Sign up
Previous
56 / 365
Life as it should be
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
1
0
Zilli
@zilli
Hi, this is my first 365 challenge. I hope to improve my photography skills and learn from all the wonderful photographers in the community. I...
56
photos
15
followers
23
following
15% complete
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
24th February 2024 6:22am
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
for2024
wendy frost
ace
A great capture and building looks great in B/W.
February 24th, 2024
