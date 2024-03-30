Previous
Let there be light by zilli
90 / 365

Let there be light

Challenges: architecture - all about light; song title

Song by Mike Oldfield (great visuals): https://youtu.be/21f6LvRG0Qs?feature=shared

Title inspired by the eponymous movie produced by John Huston: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Let_There_Be_Light_(1946_film). The film was intended to educate the public about post-traumatic stress disorder and its treatment among returning veterans.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Peter Dulis ace
I like it
March 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with amazing light and reflections.
March 29th, 2024  
