Challenges: architecture - all about light; song titleSong by Mike Oldfield (great visuals): https://youtu.be/21f6LvRG0Qs?feature=shared Title inspired by the eponymous movie produced by John Huston: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Let_There_Be_Light_(1946_film). The film was intended to educate the public about post-traumatic stress disorder and its treatment among returning veterans.