Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
25 / 365
Oh, something interesting going on there
Reflection of one of the sculpture series Le Mignonisme by Philippe Katerine, aka Mr. Pink.
What is Mignonisme? It's an artistic movement, founded by Philippe Katerine, that celebrates beauty in simplicity and wonderment in the everyday through touching and funny creations!
More at:
-
https://placedesarts.com/en/event/parcours-le-mignonisme-par-philippe-katerine
Challenge: People-reflection; street art
10th May 2024
10th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zilli
ace
@zilli
Thank you for dropping by and leaving comments!
169
photos
35
followers
30
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
20
21
22
23
24
25
Latest from all albums
128
23
129
24
130
131
25
132
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Yellow Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
9th May 2024 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
sculpture
,
zilli-for2024
,
people-30
,
“philippe
,
katerine”
,
street-art-14
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close