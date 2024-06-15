Previous
Next
The Derry Girls by zilli
70 / 365

The Derry Girls

More here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derry_Girls
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Zilli

ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such wonderful street art, thanks for the interesting link. I have never heard of them before.
June 18th, 2024  
winghong_ho
I would not know its scale without seeing the people in front. Beautiful shot.
June 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise