What a design! by zilli
What a design!

16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Zilli

Andy Oz ace
It is amazing, how someone can sit down with a blank sheet of paper (other drawing materials are available) and end up with this. It’s spectacular!
June 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a wonderful capture of this amazing design.
June 18th, 2024  
winghong_ho
The design of this building is amazing. Beautiful capture of its interior as well.
June 18th, 2024  
