Previous
Giovanni Pascoli by zilli
152 / 365

Giovanni Pascoli

The Giovanni Pascoli is the flagship of the Maritime Museum of Cesenatico and is also the only of this type of boat to have been restored to its original appearance and preserved in a museum. The "trabaccoli" cargo boats were the sailing ships of the Adriatic Sea, used for cabotage, and contributed to making this sea full of exchanges of goods and people.

The Giovanni Pascoli has a long and adventurous history: launched in 1936, it was always used in the Adriatic Sea; he escaped from the war, then sailed again until 1960, when he was transferred to Trieste where after a few years was decommissioned. In 1980, disguised as a medieval ship, it was used for the TV fiction Marco Polo; then it became a boat for sea trips, until in 1983 it was purchased by the Maritime Museum which was looking for a boat of its kind to complete the Floating Section.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflections! You sure are on an adventure trip, fabulous info to go with your lovely shots.
October 1st, 2024  
L. H. ace
Beautiful.
October 1st, 2024  
Chrissie
Great shot and narrative. Love the reflections.
October 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise