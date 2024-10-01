Giovanni Pascoli

The Giovanni Pascoli is the flagship of the Maritime Museum of Cesenatico and is also the only of this type of boat to have been restored to its original appearance and preserved in a museum. The "trabaccoli" cargo boats were the sailing ships of the Adriatic Sea, used for cabotage, and contributed to making this sea full of exchanges of goods and people.



The Giovanni Pascoli has a long and adventurous history: launched in 1936, it was always used in the Adriatic Sea; he escaped from the war, then sailed again until 1960, when he was transferred to Trieste where after a few years was decommissioned. In 1980, disguised as a medieval ship, it was used for the TV fiction Marco Polo; then it became a boat for sea trips, until in 1983 it was purchased by the Maritime Museum which was looking for a boat of its kind to complete the Floating Section.