Anthony Quinn and Giulietta Masina by zilli
155 / 365

Anthony Quinn and Giulietta Masina

Mural depicting a scene from La Strada by Federico Fellini. More about "one of the most influential films ever made" according to the American film institute here: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/La_Strada
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Zilli~

@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what's important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don't work out, take another...
