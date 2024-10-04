Sign up
155 / 365
Anthony Quinn and Giulietta Masina
Mural depicting a scene from La Strada by Federico Fellini. More about "one of the most influential films ever made" according to the American film institute here:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/La_Strada
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
street-art-18
