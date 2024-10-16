Wabigon (a flower is blooming in Anishinaabemowin)

Monumental photographic group portrait by Anishinaabe-French artist Caroline Monnet featuring eight Indigenous performance, communication and visual artists, as well as a child.



This work honours the profound impact of Abenaki filmmaker and storyteller Alanis Obomsawin, For Monnet, Obomsawin embodies spring - the peak flowering season - symbolizing her profound influence on subsequent generations of Indigenous women.



This is the sixth work in a series that Monnet began in 2016 in which she critically revisits major historical and art movements through an Indigenous lens. In these photographic and video works, she invites women who are leaders in their fields to reclaim spaces that had previously been forbidden to their ancestors.



An important aspect of Monnet's portraits is her focus on francophone Indigenous women living in Québec. These women are profoundly marginalized, face systemic violence, and lack the robust Indigenous networks that support their anglophone counterparts across Canada and globally.